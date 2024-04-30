Project to build world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo valley enters new phase

The project to build what will be the world’s largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley is moving into a new phase this week.

Southbound Highway 101 has been closed in the Liberty Canyon area overnights for the last few weeks, for the placement of giant girders to support the crossing. Tuesday niight is the last night southbound lanes will be closed for that work.

Starting Wednesday night, northbound lanes will be closed during the overnight hours for the placement of girders over the northbound 101. The giant girders weigh between 126 and 140 tons each. The nightly closure are expected to last a few weeks, with traffic rerouted onto surface streets.

The goal is to have the nearly $100 million project done by the end of late 2025, or early 2026. It will allow mountain lions, deer and other types of wildlife to safely cross between their habitats in the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Simi Hills.