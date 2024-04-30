2024
California Coast News

Man convicted of second degree murder in crash which killed grandmother, granddaughter near Oxnard

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2024 at 7:40 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

CHP investigators say he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Prosecutors say a Ventura County man has been convicted of two counts of second degree murder for a 2020 traffic collision which killed a grandmother, and her granddaughter.

CHP investigators say Jacob Caliboso was driving westbound on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard, when he crossed the center line, and hit a scooter. Elva Andrade died at the scene, and her seven year old granddaughter died the next day at a hospital.

Investigators say he was high on prescription drugs, and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Caliboso is facing a 30 years to life sentence
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
