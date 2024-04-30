Man convicted of second degree murder in crash which killed grandmother, granddaughter near Oxnard

Prosecutors say a Ventura County man has been convicted of two counts of second degree murder for a 2020 traffic collision which killed a grandmother, and her granddaughter.

CHP investigators say Jacob Caliboso was driving westbound on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard, when he crossed the center line, and hit a scooter. Elva Andrade died at the scene, and her seven year old granddaughter died the next day at a hospital.

Investigators say he was high on prescription drugs, and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Caliboso is facing a 30 years to life sentence

