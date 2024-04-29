Kenny Loggins to headline benefit concert for first responders in Santa Barbara County

He officially retired from touring last year, but a music icon will return to the stage for his first major concert since then in a benefit for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

Kenny Loggins will headline the 2024 One805LIVE! event. The September 20 concert at Kevin Costner’s Summerland estate will raise money to help pay for everything from life saving equipment to free, anonymous counseling services for firefighters.

One805 has hosted a number of benefits over the last few years to help first responders. The money its raises pays for gear, and services the agencies can’t afford on their own

Organizers say music legend Alan Parsons is the event’s musical director, and will also perform. Additional acts are planned for the festival-type show.

Tickets will go on sale for the concert on June 1.