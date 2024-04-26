Three plead guilty to string of charges related to crime spree in Ventura County

A Ventura County man pled guilty to ten federal charges related to a crime spree in the county.

Prosecutors say Oscar Aguirre Silva extorted a taco truck operator, robbed two businesses, and robbed a woman at gunpoint during a three week period last November.

The Ventura man facing more than 150 years in potential prison time. He’ll be sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say Edward Donald Ramirez Martinez and David Rey Reyes also pled guilty to charges stemming from their roles as accomplices in the crime spree. The two Ventura men are also potentially facing decades behind bars for the convictions.