California Coast News

Three plead guilty to string of charges related to crime spree in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:13 AM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Crimes ranged from extortion to bank fraud.

A Ventura County man pled guilty to ten federal charges related to a crime spree in the county.

Prosecutors say Oscar Aguirre Silva extorted a taco truck operator, robbed two businesses, and robbed a woman at gunpoint during a three week period last November.

The Ventura man facing more than 150 years in potential prison time. He’ll be sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say Edward Donald Ramirez Martinez and David Rey Reyes also pled guilty to charges stemming from their roles as accomplices in the crime spree. The two Ventura men are also potentially facing decades behind bars for the convictions.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
