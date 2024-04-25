2024
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man ordered to pay $2.3 million in embezzlement case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:42 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

They say the owner of a property management company embezzled money from some apartment complexes he handled.

Prosecutors say a Santa Barbara County real estate broker has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, and pay more than $2.3 million in fines and restitution.

They say Adam Michael Pirozzi owned Santa Barbara Property Management, which had a number of local apartment complexes as clients.

After getting a tip from a client, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Fraud Unit launched an investigation. Investigators say they discovered that Pirozzi had embezzled more than $650,000 from his clients.

The say he pled no contest to two embezzlement counts.

Prosecutors froze his assets, and some of that money will be used to pay $1.2 million in restitution, and more than a million dollars in fines.
