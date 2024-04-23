LA's professional women's soccer team to continue to train in the Conejo Valley

LA’s professional women’s soccer team is going to continue to train in Ventura County for at least two more years.

The Angel City Football Club signed a two year-extension, with an option for a third year with California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks to train on the university’s campus.

Angel City has trained at Cal Lutheran since the team was founded in 2022.

The club has embraced its relationship with the university, offering internships and hosting workshops for students.

The university has a long history of hosting training facilities for pro sports teams. It was the summer home to the Dallas Cowboys for 26 years, and the Los Angeles Rams for eight years. Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.