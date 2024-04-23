2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

LA's professional women's soccer team to continue to train in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:55 PM PDT
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash

Angel City signs extension of deal to train at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

LA’s professional women’s soccer team is going to continue to train in Ventura County for at least two more years.

The Angel City Football Club signed a two year-extension, with an option for a third year with California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks to train on the university’s campus.

Angel City has trained at Cal Lutheran since the team was founded in 2022.

The club has embraced its relationship with the university, offering internships and hosting workshops for students.

The university has a long history of hosting training facilities for pro sports teams. It was the summer home to the Dallas Cowboys for 26 years, and the Los Angeles Rams for eight years. Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssoccer campCalifornia Lutheran University
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco