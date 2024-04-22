Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says staffing shortages hurting healthcare in jails

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says staffing shortages are impacting the quality of health care for county jail inmates.

A company called “Wellpath” provides health care services for Santa Barbara County Jail inmates. The Grand Jury report says the company has made a number of significant improvements in care, but that there are key issues which need to be addressed.

It says there are staffing shortages which could mean delayed care at times. It also claims there is a shortage of 24/7 mental health care providers at both the main jail, and the new facility in Santa Maria.

The Grand Jury report also calls on the Sheriff’s Office to do a better job of monitoring Wellpath’s staffing.

The company’s contract is up for renewal.

The report is recommending that the Sheriff’s Office include more healthcare positions, and to increase funding to better attract, and retain workers. It also calls on the county to expand training for custody deputies to better identify mental health issues among inmates.



