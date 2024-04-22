Major fashion retailer declares bankruptcy: Store in Conjeo Valley one of 95 closing

A more than four decade old fashion retailer announced it’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 95 stores, including one in the Tri-Counties.

Express, Incorporated has struggled in recent years with competition from low-cost fashion retailers like Zara and H&M. Express stores have long been staples of malls.

The company was delisted on the New York Stock Exchange. Company officials say they have lined up additional financing, and have a buyer who will help revitalize the chain.

16 of the 95 announced store closings are in California. They include an Express store located in The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks. Clearance sales will start Tuesday at the stores slated for closure.



