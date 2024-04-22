Environmentalists, fishermen team up to clean some Santa Barbara County beaches

Some environmentalists and commercial fishman teamed up to help get rid of fishing debris on the Santa Barbara County coastline.

A cleanup effort involving Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara led to the removal of more than 50 old lobster traps which had washed ashore in the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas.

Waves and storm activity can dislodge the traps from the ocean floor, turning them into debris.

The volunteers collected the battered traps on Saturday, which were then moved out to two fishing boats. They were taken to Santa Barbara Harbor, and offloaded for disposal.

