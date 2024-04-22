2024
California Coast News

Environmentalists, fishermen team up to clean some Santa Barbara County beaches

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 22, 2024 at 9:53 PM PDT
Old lobster traps collected from Santa Barbara County beaches over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
More than 50 lobster traps were collected during the weekend cleanup effort.

Some environmentalists and commercial fishman teamed up to help get rid of fishing debris on the Santa Barbara County coastline.

A cleanup effort involving Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara led to the removal of more than 50 old lobster traps which had washed ashore in the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas.

Waves and storm activity can dislodge the traps from the ocean floor, turning them into debris.

The volunteers collected the battered traps on Saturday, which were then moved out to two fishing boats. They were taken to Santa Barbara Harbor, and offloaded for disposal.
