Good news for sellers, bad for buyers: Three Tri-Counties cities join the million dollar home club

The state’s affordable housing crisis has pushed three Tri-Counties cities past a big milestone. They’ve joined the million dollar home club, according to a study by the real estate listing site Zillow.

You might think of places like Montecito when you think of homes that have median home prices of more than a million dollars.

But, Thousand Oaks, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo are among a dozen California cities which joined the list for the first time.

Statewide, the median home value is $789,000. That’s up more than three percent in the last year. According to the study, over the last five years median home prices in California have jumped by 33.5%. California now has 210 communities where the median prices top a million dollars.