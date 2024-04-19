2024
Good news for sellers, bad for buyers: Three Tri-Counties cities join the million dollar home club

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:09 PM PDT
The median price for a home in Thousand Oaks now tops a million dollars. These are homes in the Sunset Hills area.
KCLU
Thousand Oaks, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo join list of cities in state with median home prices hitting a million dollars.

The state’s affordable housing crisis has pushed three Tri-Counties cities past a big milestone. They’ve joined the million dollar home club, according to a study by the real estate listing site Zillow.

You might think of places like Montecito when you think of homes that have median home prices of more than a million dollars.

But, Thousand Oaks, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo are among a dozen California cities which joined the list for the first time.

Statewide, the median home value is $789,000. That’s up more than three percent in the last year. According to the study, over the last five years median home prices in California have jumped by 33.5%. California now has 210 communities where the median prices top a million dollars.
