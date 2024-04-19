After spikes in recent months, unemployment in the Tri-Counties dips in March
Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all show unemployment drops, while the state percentage remains unchanged.
After some spikes in recent months, unemployment in the Tri-Counties has taken some major dips.
In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 5.1% in February to 4.6% in March. Santa Barbara County’s numbers had an even more significant dip, going from 5.8% to 5.1%.
And, in San Luis Obispo County, unemployment went from 4.4% to February to an even 4% in Match.
The month-to-month statewide number remained the same, with the jobless rate at 5.3%