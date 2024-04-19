2024
California Coast News

After spikes in recent months, unemployment in the Tri-Counties dips in March

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 19, 2024 at 3:58 PM PDT
California Employment Development Department

Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all show unemployment drops, while the state percentage remains unchanged.

After some spikes in recent months, unemployment in the Tri-Counties has taken some major dips.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 5.1% in February to 4.6% in March. Santa Barbara County’s numbers had an even more significant dip, going from 5.8% to 5.1%.

And, in San Luis Obispo County, unemployment went from 4.4% to February to an even 4% in Match.

The month-to-month statewide number remained the same, with the jobless rate at 5.3%
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
