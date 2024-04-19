After spikes in recent months, unemployment in the Tri-Counties dips in March

After some spikes in recent months, unemployment in the Tri-Counties has taken some major dips.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 5.1% in February to 4.6% in March. Santa Barbara County’s numbers had an even more significant dip, going from 5.8% to 5.1%.

And, in San Luis Obispo County, unemployment went from 4.4% to February to an even 4% in Match.

The month-to-month statewide number remained the same, with the jobless rate at 5.3%