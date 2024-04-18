Santa Barbara County's homeless numbers up, but so is the number of those being sheltered

A new census shows homelessness in Santa Barbara County has increased.

Numbers have just been released for the county’s 2024 Point in Time County, a one day countywide survey of people impacted by homelessness.

It shows 2119 people are experiencing homelessness, up by just over 230 people from the 2023 count. The number of homeless families with young children increased from 93 to 125.

One of the positive notes is that the number of people being sheltered showed a sharp increase, going up by more than a hundred. In the last year, two interim housing communities with more than 170 units have opened.

The governor announced that the City of Santa Barbara, and the County will get an additional $7.8 million dollars to help battle the problem.