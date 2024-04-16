2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County's new homelessness numbers show downward move for first time in years

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:57 PM PDT

County officials waiting for full report, but are hopeful the statistics are a sign efforts to cope with the problem are having an impact.

A new study has some encouraging news about the homelessness problem in Ventura County. For the first time since 2018, the numbers decreased.

Ventura County’s just released census of its homeless community shows a more than 3% drop in the number of people living on the streets. The 2024 survey shows 2358 people were homeless during the countywide survey conducted in January.

That’s down by more than 80 people since 2023.

County officials say it’s encouraging news, especially since there was a 25% spike in numbers in 2022, and a 9% increase in 2023. The Point In Time survey also showed a nearly 15% increase in the number of sheltered persons. Those are people who are homeless but are in shelter facilities.

More details on the report will be released next month. County officials are hope the statistics show a number of steps taken to reduce the homelessness problem in the county are having an impact.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshomelessnesshomeless
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco