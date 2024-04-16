Ventura County's new homelessness numbers show downward move for first time in years

A new study has some encouraging news about the homelessness problem in Ventura County. For the first time since 2018, the numbers decreased.

Ventura County’s just released census of its homeless community shows a more than 3% drop in the number of people living on the streets. The 2024 survey shows 2358 people were homeless during the countywide survey conducted in January.

That’s down by more than 80 people since 2023.

County officials say it’s encouraging news, especially since there was a 25% spike in numbers in 2022, and a 9% increase in 2023. The Point In Time survey also showed a nearly 15% increase in the number of sheltered persons. Those are people who are homeless but are in shelter facilities.

More details on the report will be released next month. County officials are hope the statistics show a number of steps taken to reduce the homelessness problem in the county are having an impact.

