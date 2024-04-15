2024
Ventura's City Attorney ousted by City Council

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM PDT
A Ventura County community has dismissed its City Attorney.

In a news release, the city announced that Andrew Heglund was terminated from his job on Saturday at a special City Council meeting. In the release, Mayor Joe Schroeder said the council unanimously took the action because of what was called a “personnel matter.” Legally, government actions can't disclose details of what occurred in personnel matters.

Heglund joined the Ventura City Attorney’s office in 2019, after eight years in a similar role in Bakersfield. He was appointed as Ventura’s City Attorney in April of 2022.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Miles Hogan has been appointed Acting City Attorney.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
