Ventura's City Attorney ousted by City Council

A Ventura County community has dismissed its City Attorney.

In a news release, the city announced that Andrew Heglund was terminated from his job on Saturday at a special City Council meeting. In the release, Mayor Joe Schroeder said the council unanimously took the action because of what was called a “personnel matter.” Legally, government actions can't disclose details of what occurred in personnel matters.

Heglund joined the Ventura City Attorney’s office in 2019, after eight years in a similar role in Bakersfield. He was appointed as Ventura’s City Attorney in April of 2022.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Miles Hogan has been appointed Acting City Attorney.