President issues disaster declarations for Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties

The President has approved federal disaster declarations for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties for the destructive January and February storms which hit the region.

Saturday’s action by the President opens the door for FEMA funding to assist with repairs from flooding, mudslides, and other damage related to the storms.

The disaster declaration includes the Tri-Counties, as well as six other California counties.

The move supports work by local and state agencies which have already spent millions dealing with the damage.

