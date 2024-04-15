2024
Music of Tchaikovsky, Mozart highlight Santa Barbara Symphony's new season

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:34 AM PDT
Adi Goldstein
/
Unsplash

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced an ambitious seven show season which includes performances with some world famous artists.

The season kicks off in October, with Tchaikovsky’s Fourth.

In January, there’s a Mozart Marathon, which will feature different Mozart music during the two performances.

In February, the symphony will do live music to the Charlie Chaplin silent film classic “The Gold Rush”.

The season wraps up in May, with the symphony performing with Grammy-winning violinist Gil Shaman.

Link to the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2024-2025 season.
