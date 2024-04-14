2024
California Coast News

Soggy weekend! Unusually wet weather for April in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 14, 2024 at 7:31 PM PDT
KCLU

Parts of the region get more than 2" of rain.

It was a remarkably wet weekend for mid-April in the Tri-Counties, with more than two inches of rain in parts of the region.

San Luis Obispo County had some of the highest rainfall totals, with 2.5” in San Luis Obispo, and 1.9” in Nipomo.

In Santa Barbara County, San Marcos Pass had 2.75” of rainfall, Buellton 2.1”, and Santa Barbara six tenths of an inch. And, in Ventura County, Ventura had .5" of rain, and Westlake Village .6" of an inch.

The weekend storm may be the last rain we see for a while, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast for the next week.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco