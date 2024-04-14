Soggy weekend! Unusually wet weather for April in the Tri-Counties

It was a remarkably wet weekend for mid-April in the Tri-Counties, with more than two inches of rain in parts of the region.

San Luis Obispo County had some of the highest rainfall totals, with 2.5” in San Luis Obispo, and 1.9” in Nipomo.

In Santa Barbara County, San Marcos Pass had 2.75” of rainfall, Buellton 2.1”, and Santa Barbara six tenths of an inch. And, in Ventura County, Ventura had .5" of rain, and Westlake Village .6" of an inch.

The weekend storm may be the last rain we see for a while, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast for the next week.