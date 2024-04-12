Ventura County gang member gets life, plus 126 year plus prison sentence for multiple shootings

A Ventura County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a murder, and two attempted murders.

Erick Estrada of Ventura was convicted of shooting two men in Ventura in June of 2013 during a fistfight. Both men survived the attack. Then, a month later during another fight Estrada shot and killed a man.

The 35-year-old Ventura man was convicted of first degree murder, and attepted murder with special allegations, which add to his sentence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 126 years to life.