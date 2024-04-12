2024
California Coast News

Ventura County gang member gets life, plus 126 year plus prison sentence for multiple shootings

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:23 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

One man died, and two were wounded in two confrontations in Ventura.

A Ventura County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a murder, and two attempted murders.

Erick Estrada of Ventura was convicted of shooting two men in Ventura in June of 2013 during a fistfight. Both men survived the attack. Then, a month later during another fight Estrada shot and killed a man.

The 35-year-old Ventura man was convicted of first degree murder, and attepted murder with special allegations, which add to his sentence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 126 years to life.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
