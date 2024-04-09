Work to build world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley will mean Highway 101 closures

Caltrans is preparing full closures for a section of Highway 101 in the Conejo Valley as part of plans to build the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

The nearly $100 million project calls for building a fully landscaped wildlife crossing over highway 101 near Liberty Canyon Road, in the Agoura Hills area.

The superstructure has been under construction since 2022. But now, work will take place to install giant girders to support the overpass over the freeway. The girders weigh between 126 and 140 tons each.

Starting Monday, the southbound 101 will be completely closed from midnight until 5 a.m. Traffic will be routed onto surface streets during the overnight hours. Only one side of the freeway will be closed nightly.

Caltrans will hold a community meeting at 6:30 Thursday night at Agoura Hills City Hall to answer questions about the project.

The crossing is expected to be completed in late 2025, or early 2026. It will allow mountain lions, and other wildlife safe passage over the 101.