2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Work to build world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley will mean Highway 101 closures

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:35 PM PDT
Work to build a wildlife crossing over Highway 101 in the Conejo Valley means some closures in coming weeks during the overnight hours.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Work to build a wildlife crossing over Highway 101 in the Conejo Valley means some closures in coming weeks during the overnight hours.

Freeway lanes will be shut down one direction at a time during the overnight hours in the Agoura Hills area, with traffic rerouted onto surface streets.

Caltrans is preparing full closures for a section of Highway 101 in the Conejo Valley as part of plans to build the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

The nearly $100 million project calls for building a fully landscaped wildlife crossing over highway 101 near Liberty Canyon Road, in the Agoura Hills area.

The superstructure has been under construction since 2022. But now, work will take place to install giant girders to support the overpass over the freeway. The girders weigh between 126 and 140 tons each.

Starting Monday, the southbound 101 will be completely closed from midnight until 5 a.m. Traffic will be routed onto surface streets during the overnight hours. Only one side of the freeway will be closed nightly.

Caltrans will hold a community meeting at 6:30 Thursday night at Agoura Hills City Hall to answer questions about the project.

The crossing is expected to be completed in late 2025, or early 2026. It will allow mountain lions, and other wildlife safe passage over the 101.
Tags
california coast newswildlife crossingwildlife connectivitycal coast newsconejo valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco