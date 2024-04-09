2024
Opera! Santa Barbara's professional opera company announced plans for a three production season

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:56 AM PDT
The Opera Santa Barbara team rehearsing for a past production of Carmen.

Opera Santa Barbara's 2024-2025 season kicks off with the the classic Pagliacci in November.

The South Coast’s professional opera company has announced plans for a three production new season.

Opera Santa Barbara will kick off the season in November with the classic story Pagliacci. It’s based on the true story of the leader of a comedy troupe who kills his wife and her lover on stage during a performance.

It will be followed in February by Mozart’s masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro.

The season will conclude next May with The Daughter of the Regiment. It was originally supposed to be a part of the opera’s 2020-21 season, which was cancelled by the pandemic.

Opera Santa Barbara has been bringing operas to the region since 1994.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
