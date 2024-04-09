Opera! Santa Barbara's professional opera company announced plans for a three production season

The South Coast’s professional opera company has announced plans for a three production new season.

Opera Santa Barbara will kick off the season in November with the classic story Pagliacci. It’s based on the true story of the leader of a comedy troupe who kills his wife and her lover on stage during a performance.

It will be followed in February by Mozart’s masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro.

The season will conclude next May with The Daughter of the Regiment. It was originally supposed to be a part of the opera’s 2020-21 season, which was cancelled by the pandemic.

Opera Santa Barbara has been bringing operas to the region since 1994.

