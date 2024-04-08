2024
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County considering new $1.59 billion budget which would hold line on current services

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:37 AM PDT

With county revenue projected to slow, plan for upcoming fiscal year calls for using some reserve funds to maintain the status quo

Santa Barbara County is holding public hearings this week on a proposed new $1.59 billion budget, one which basically holds the line on current services and programs.

County leaders describe the budget as one which keeps the status quo, with limited new programs and no service cuts. The growth in income is expected to slow, so County Executive Mona Miyasato is recommending a conservative spending plan for the new fiscal year. It includes using some reserve money to help avoid cuts.

With increased costs, the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is up 6.7% from the current year. The plan does include some new spending. It proposes funding to make improvements to a half dozen parks, the addition of more EV charging stations, and work to improve the county’s public safety radio system.

The budget hearings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the County Public Administration building in Santa Barbara.
 

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
