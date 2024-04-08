Santa Barbara County considering new $1.59 billion budget which would hold line on current services

Santa Barbara County is holding public hearings this week on a proposed new $1.59 billion budget, one which basically holds the line on current services and programs.

County leaders describe the budget as one which keeps the status quo, with limited new programs and no service cuts. The growth in income is expected to slow, so County Executive Mona Miyasato is recommending a conservative spending plan for the new fiscal year. It includes using some reserve money to help avoid cuts.

With increased costs, the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is up 6.7% from the current year. The plan does include some new spending. It proposes funding to make improvements to a half dozen parks, the addition of more EV charging stations, and work to improve the county’s public safety radio system.

The budget hearings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the County Public Administration building in Santa Barbara.





