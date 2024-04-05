Prosecutors say officer-involved shooting of man on the Central Coast was justified

An investigation by prosecutors has led to a ruling that the officer-involved shooting of a Central Coast man who carjacked a car was justified.

It happened in December of 2022, in Santa Maria. Prosecutors say Francisco Gomez Solano pointed what appeared to be a pistol at a woman, and stole her car. Santa Maria police officers spotted Solano driving the car, which led to a chase, and crash. They say he held the weapon to his head, but then pointed it at them. An officer fired, hitting Solano in the neck.

The man was still able to flee into a nearby business, where he was arrested.

Solano’s gun turned out to be a pellet gun, but it looked like a real pistol.

Prosecutors reviewing the case say the threated posed by Solano was real, and the officer involved shooting was justified. Solano recovered from his injury. He pled guilty to carjacking, and is now serving a five year prison sentence.