California Coast News

Prosecutors say officer-involved shooting of man on the Central Coast was justified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:32 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Man carjacked vehicle with what appeared to be a pistol, but turned out to be a pellet gun.

An investigation by prosecutors has led to a ruling that the officer-involved shooting of a Central Coast man who carjacked a car was justified.

It happened in December of 2022, in Santa Maria. Prosecutors say Francisco Gomez Solano pointed what appeared to be a pistol at a woman, and stole her car. Santa Maria police officers spotted Solano driving the car, which led to a chase, and crash. They say he held the weapon to his head, but then pointed it at them. An officer fired, hitting Solano in the neck.

The man was still able to flee into a nearby business, where he was arrested.

Solano’s gun turned out to be a pellet gun, but it looked like a real pistol.

Prosecutors reviewing the case say the threated posed by Solano was real, and the officer involved shooting was justified. Solano recovered from his injury. He pled guilty to carjacking, and is now serving a five year prison sentence.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
