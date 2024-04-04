Hail? Maybe. Snow? Possibly. Rain? Likely for Tri-Counties, but totals expected to be light

A cold storm is bringing rain and potentially hail and snow to parts of the Tri-Counties.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, topping out at around half inch on the coast and inland, and up to an inch in the mountains. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night into Friday. Thunderstorm activity is also a possibility. At this point, there are no watches or warnings for potential flooding.

One of the most interesting impacts could be snow at very low levels. Meteorologists say there’s the potential for rainfall down to 2000 feet.

The good news is the storm is expected to clear out Friday night, with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend.