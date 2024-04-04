2024
California Coast News

Hail? Maybe. Snow? Possibly. Rain? Likely for Tri-Counties, but totals expected to be light

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:16 PM PDT
KEYT

With a cold storm expected, the snow level could drop to 2000 feet.

A cold storm is bringing rain and potentially hail and snow to parts of the Tri-Counties.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, topping out at around half inch on the coast and inland, and up to an inch in the mountains. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night into Friday. Thunderstorm activity is also a possibility. At this point, there are no watches or warnings for potential flooding.

One of the most interesting impacts could be snow at very low levels. Meteorologists say there’s the potential for rainfall down to 2000 feet.

The good news is the storm is expected to clear out Friday night, with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
