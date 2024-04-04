2024
Detectives say they've solved murder of Oxnard woman: Former boyfriend is one of the suspects

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:21 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Two arrested for fatal March shooting.

Detectives arrested two people for the fatal shooting of a woman in Oxnard, and they say the suspects knew the victim.

On March 17, police were called to the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue by reports of a fight, and possible shooting. They found Yanelly Vargas with a gunshot wound. The 35-year-old Oxnard woman later died at a hospital.

Detectives identified Margarita Jimenez and Jorge Garfias as suspects in the case. They were arrested yesterday. Investigators say they are still trying to determine what led to the killing, but say the 36-year-old Ventura man had a past romantic relationship with the victim.

 

 
