Man headed to state prison for causing head-on traffic collision which killed two Central Coast women

A Central Coast man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for causing a head on traffic accident which killed two young woman.

Prosecutors say Kyle Nelson was under the influence of marijuana when he tried to pass some cars on Highway 1, just north of the Highway 101 interchange.

He swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting an oncoming car. Jenna Causby and Dorothy Guthrie both died at the scene of the October, 2022 crash.

The 32-year-old man was out on bail for another charge at the time of the fatal collision. In that case, he was convicted, and sentenced to a year in jail for child abuse.