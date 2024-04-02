How wet was it? A look back at the weekend storm shows some very impressive rainfall totals

We can close the books on last weekend’s storm, with the final rainfall totals showing that the focus was really on southern Santa Barbara County. That’s where heavy rainfall flooded a section of Highway 101 Saturday night, closing it in the Montecito area for a few hours.

Santa Barbara had 2.3” of rain, but in the foothills above the city, Mission Canyon recorded 4.6” of rainfall. Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito had an impressive 6.9” of rain over the weekend.

Across the region, Ventura had 1.4” of rain, with Santa Paula and Thousand Oaks both having 2.5”. On the Central Coast, Lompoc had 2.4” of rain, Arroyo Grande 2.2”, and San Luis Obispo 2”.

More rain is on the way. A weak storm system could bring a half inch of inch of rain Thursday night and Friday, with a second small storm possible arriving Sunday night into Monday.