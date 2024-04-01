Weekend storm drenches part of Tri-Counties

A storm system which caused flooding in parts of the Tri-Counties over the weekend is finally clearing out of the region. The storm dropped up to six inches of rain in some mountain areas.

The biggest storm related problems occurred in the Montecito area Saturday night, where nearly two inches of rain fall in less than an hour. Highway 101 was closed by flooding from San Ysidro to Olive Mill Roads.

Several people were rescued from car inundated by the rainfall. There were no major debris flows, but some homes in the Montecito and Summerland areas had flooding issues.

Rainfall totals from the storm include 1.3” in Santa Paula, 3” in Ojai, 2.9” in Carpinteria, 4” in Santa Barbara and 1.7” in Solvang. San Marcos Pass had 5.9” of rainfall.