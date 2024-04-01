2024
A satire about Dracula, and a Supreme Court drama headline a Santa Barbara theater Company's season

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM PDT
Hershey Felder plays George Gershwin in the Enseble Theater Company presentation of George Gershwin Alone in Santa Barbara April 3-20, 2025.
Hershey Felder Productions
Hershey Felder plays George Gershwin in the Ensemble Theater Company's presentation of George Gershwin Alone in Santa Barbara April 3-20, 2025.

Ensemble Theater Company has five shows set for its 2024-2025 season.

Santa Barbara’s professional theater company has announced plans for a new five show season which ranges from a comedy about Dracula to a drama focused on trailblazing women on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ensemble Theater Company kicks off its 46th season with Dracula: Comedy of Terrors,” which is a comedy set around the iconic horror movie character.

It will be followed by the musical Million Dollar Quartet, a modern production of the classic Hamlet, and the musical drama George Gershwin Alone. Legendary performer Hershey Felder will be in Santa Barbara to star as George Gershwin.

And, the season closes with the drama Justice, which explores the lives, and careers of the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco