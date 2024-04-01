A satire about Dracula, and a Supreme Court drama headline a Santa Barbara theater Company's season

Santa Barbara’s professional theater company has announced plans for a new five show season which ranges from a comedy about Dracula to a drama focused on trailblazing women on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ensemble Theater Company kicks off its 46th season with Dracula: Comedy of Terrors,” which is a comedy set around the iconic horror movie character.

It will be followed by the musical Million Dollar Quartet, a modern production of the classic Hamlet, and the musical drama George Gershwin Alone. Legendary performer Hershey Felder will be in Santa Barbara to star as George Gershwin.

And, the season closes with the drama Justice, which explores the lives, and careers of the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court.