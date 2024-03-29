Wet weekend for the Tri-Counties, with unsually strong, cold storm for this time of year

An unusually strong, and cold storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, bringing what could be heavy rain at times throughout the weekend.

1-3” of rainfall is possible for our coastal and inland areas, and up to 6” in the mountains.

The storm is coming in two waves. The first wave arrived on the Central Coast Friday afternoon, and will push though the South Coast Friday night and early Saturday.

It’s expected that about two thirds of the rain from the storm will come with that front.

Then the low powering the storm will move down the coast, to off of Point Conception Saturday night. It will then move east, but in its wake we could see rain, and thunderstorms through Sunday.

There is a flood watch in effect for virtually the entire region from now through at least Sunday afternoon.

Some projected rainfall totals for the weekend include 2” for Thousand Oaks, 1.4” for Oxnard, 3” for Ojai, 1.8” for Santa Barbara, and 1.5” for San Luis Obispo.