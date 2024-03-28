2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County man convicted of stalking, distributing explicit photos of ex-girlfriend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 28, 2024 at 9:31 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Simi Valley man could face more than three years in state prison.

A Ventura County man has been convicted in a stalking, and extortion case involving his former girlfriend.

Prosecutors say following a breakup in 2019, Jason Anthony Arnold began stalking the woman. Investigators say he demanded more than $50,000 from the victim, and when she refused to pay, he sent nude photos of her to her family, and even to her new boyfriend.

They say even after she got a restraining order, harassing texts and e-mails continued.

The 53-year-old Simi Valley man was convicted of stalking, extortion, and distributing private intimate photos. He could face more than three year in state prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco