Ventura County man convicted of stalking, distributing explicit photos of ex-girlfriend

A Ventura County man has been convicted in a stalking, and extortion case involving his former girlfriend.

Prosecutors say following a breakup in 2019, Jason Anthony Arnold began stalking the woman. Investigators say he demanded more than $50,000 from the victim, and when she refused to pay, he sent nude photos of her to her family, and even to her new boyfriend.

They say even after she got a restraining order, harassing texts and e-mails continued.

The 53-year-old Simi Valley man was convicted of stalking, extortion, and distributing private intimate photos. He could face more than three year in state prison when he’s sentenced in April.