What could be the biggest storm in weeks to hit the Tri-Counties is headed our way

A major storm is headed to the Tri-Counties, one which could bring 1-3" of rain to the region.

A weak system is expected to bring light rain to the Central Coast Thursday. But, a bigger storm will arrive on Friday, and it could stick around through the weekend.

An upper low that's now off the coast will move down the coast, and is predicted to be just off of Point Conception Saturday night, Coastal and inland areas could get 1-3" of rain. Two inches of rain is predicted for Oxnard, 2.5" for Santa Barbara and 1.5" for Lompoc and San Luis Obispo. Mountain areas like Ojai could top 3".

There are no watches or warnings at this point for flooding, but meteorologists say with saturated hillsides, more rock and mudslides are possible.