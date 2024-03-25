Young legal eagles from the Conejo Valley win statewide trial competition

They could be the legal eagles of the future. A team of students from Ventura County won a statewide mock trial competition over the weekend.

Trinity Pacific Christian School of Thousand Oaks grabbed the title in LA over the weekend. They are apparently good at this, because it’s the second time in three years they’ve won the statewide title.

Dozens of high school teams from throughout the Tri-Counties took part in the competition. Students learn about the legal process as they act as attorneys, witnesses, bailiffs, and even reporters. The fictitious case is presented in a courtroom with a real judge. Local attorneys are the scorers.

The Trinity Pacific win earns the team a trip to the national championships this May in Delaware.