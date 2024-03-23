Access to a Central Coast beach is restored after a more than year long closure due to storm damage

More than a year after being closed by storm damage, the key access road to a Central Coast beach has been repaired, and reopened.

The big January, 2023 closed the road to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve. Then, other storms damaged thousands of feet of the road.

FEMA funded the nearly $2 million project to repair the road. Rancho Guadalupe Dunes gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, and is popular with Santa Maria valley residents.