Access to a Central Coast beach is restored after a more than year long closure due to storm damage

A nearly $2 million project to restore the road to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park is complete, which allowed reopening of the Santa Barbara county park.
FEMA funded the nearly $2 million project to repair the road. Rancho Guadalupe Dunes gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, and is popular with Santa Maria valley residents.