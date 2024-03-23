2024
California Coast News

Access to a Central Coast beach is restored after a more than year long closure due to storm damage

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 23, 2024 at 7:12 AM PDT
Damage to the access road to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park before it was repaired.
Lael Wageneck
/
Santa Barbara County Public Works
Damage to the access road to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park before it was repaired.

A nearly $2 million project to restore the road to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park is complete, which allowed reopening of the Santa Barbara county park.

More than a year after being closed by storm damage, the key access road to a Central Coast beach has been repaired, and reopened.

The big January, 2023 closed the road to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve. Then, other storms damaged thousands of feet of the road.

FEMA funded the nearly $2 million project to repair the road. Rancho Guadalupe Dunes gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, and is popular with Santa Maria valley residents.
Tags
guadalupesanta maria valleycalifornia coast newscal coast newsstorm damage
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
