Sentencing delayed for woman convicted of murdering two young boys hit in Westlake Village crosswalk

A judge ruled that a socialite convicted of murdering two children who were struck, and killed in a Westlake Village crosswalk won’t lose her jailhouse phone, and mail privileges.

Prosecutors had sought the restrictions on Rebecca Grossman. They say she was trying to get family members to persuade witnesses who might be called in an appeal of her case to change their testimony.

She was convicted of second degree murder for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander in September of 2020. Investigators say she sped through a crosswalk, striking and fatally injuring the young boys.

The judge ruled Grossman’s telephone calls were naïve, but didn’t go as far as witness tampering. During Friday's hearing, he also approved a defense request to postpone sentencing from April to June, to give new defense attorneys the chance to get up to speed on the case.