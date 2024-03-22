2024
Firefighters get temporary, but long term home in Santa Paula

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:55 AM PDT
Santa Barbara County firefighters battle a huge fire in December of 2022 at Santa Paula High School's historic 1930's era gym.
Ventura County Fire Department
Old fire station shut down so it can be torn down, and replaced with a new one.

A Ventura County fire station has a new, temporary home. The Ventura County Fire Department moved its Station 29 in Santa Paula Friday, as part of a project to build a new station.

The station had been on 10th Street for decades. It was built when Santa Paula had its own independent fire department. Several years ago, the city’s fire department merged into the county fire department.

The fire station has been temporarily relocated to the 100 block of East Main Street, while the old station is being torn down to be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility.

There’s no word on how long that will take. For people needing non-emergency help like burn permits or setting up tours, people can do that at County Fire Department Station 26, which is on the 500 block of West Main Street.

 
