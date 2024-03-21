Ventura County man gets nearly two decade state prison sentence for sexually extorting teens

A Ventura County man will spend nearly two decades in state prison after being convicted of extorting teenage girls online to get sexually explicit images.

Prosecutors say Connor Joseph Kerns would befriend his victims online, and convince them to send provocative pictures. They say he then threatened to post them online unless the victims would send nude pictures.

Investigators say in one case, the Thousand Oaks man demanded a 16-year-old girl commit sex acts with him. They say out of fear, the girl complied.

Two victims went to authorities last summer, leading to Kearns arrest. He pled guilty to three felony sexual abuse charges, leading to a 19 year state prison sentence.