California Coast News

Student filmfest comes to the South Coast, with more than 500 entries

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:46 PM PDT
Jason Dent
/
Unsplash

Montecito Film Festival features films from more than 60 countries.

Some of the future Steven Speilbergs and Greta Gerwigs of the world are going to have their films shown this weekend in Santa Barbara County.

More than 500 films from 65 countries were submitted to the Montecito Film Festival.

The festival is based at Westmont College, with the all day long event taking place in the Porter Theater.

As part of the festival, there’s a director’s panel with Cheryl Bayer, who is a former programming executive with ABC and Fox. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Westmont College.

 
cal coast newswestmont collegecalifornia coast newsfilm festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
