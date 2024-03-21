Student filmfest comes to the South Coast, with more than 500 entries

Some of the future Steven Speilbergs and Greta Gerwigs of the world are going to have their films shown this weekend in Santa Barbara County.

More than 500 films from 65 countries were submitted to the Montecito Film Festival.

The festival is based at Westmont College, with the all day long event taking place in the Porter Theater.

As part of the festival, there’s a director’s panel with Cheryl Bayer, who is a former programming executive with ABC and Fox. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Westmont College.