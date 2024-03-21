2024
Money manager for Conejo Valley psychiatrist headed to prison for stealing nearly a million dollars

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:15 PM PDT

Prosecutors say the stolen money was used for everythng from car payments to cosmetic surgery.

A money manager for a Conejo Valley psychiatrist has been sentenced to more than seven years in state prison for stealing more than a million dollars from him.

Ventura County prosecutors say David Syner siphoned money from the victim for more than four years, using it for things like travel, rent, car payments, and even plastic surgery.

The psychologist became suspicious, and hired a CPA to investigate. The Ventura County District Attorney’s office joined the investigation, but they say following the money wasn’t easy, because Syner used more than a dozen different fronts to steal the money.

Syner pled guilty to 13 counts of grand theft. In addition to the prison sentence, the 62-year-old man was ordered to pay $987,000 in restitution.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco