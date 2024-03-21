Money manager for Conejo Valley psychiatrist headed to prison for stealing nearly a million dollars

A money manager for a Conejo Valley psychiatrist has been sentenced to more than seven years in state prison for stealing more than a million dollars from him.

Ventura County prosecutors say David Syner siphoned money from the victim for more than four years, using it for things like travel, rent, car payments, and even plastic surgery.

The psychologist became suspicious, and hired a CPA to investigate. The Ventura County District Attorney’s office joined the investigation, but they say following the money wasn’t easy, because Syner used more than a dozen different fronts to steal the money.

Syner pled guilty to 13 counts of grand theft. In addition to the prison sentence, the 62-year-old man was ordered to pay $987,000 in restitution.