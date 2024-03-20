2024
California Coast News

Central Coast film festival celebrating 30th anniversary, has 125 film lineup

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 20, 2024 at 9:36 AM PDT
Krists Luhaers
/
Unsplash

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival set for May 1-5

This year marks a big anniversary for a Central Coast film festival.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is turning 30. The festival just announced the lineup for the 2024 event, which will take place from May 1-5.

There will be 125 narrative features, short films, documentary features and shorts. The opening night film is the critically acclaimed drama Ghostlight. The film was a big hit at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

There are also special events showcasing Central Coast and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo filmmakers.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
