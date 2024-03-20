Central Coast film festival celebrating 30th anniversary, has 125 film lineup

This year marks a big anniversary for a Central Coast film festival.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is turning 30. The festival just announced the lineup for the 2024 event, which will take place from May 1-5.

There will be 125 narrative features, short films, documentary features and shorts. The opening night film is the critically acclaimed drama Ghostlight. The film was a big hit at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

There are also special events showcasing Central Coast and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo filmmakers.