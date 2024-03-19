2024
Non-profit which helps migrants in the Tri-Counties gets $2 million grant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:10 PM PDT

Oxnard-based MICOP serves more than 10,000 people in the Tri-Counties.

It’s huge news for a non-profit organization which serves a migrant community in the Tri-Counties.

The Oxnard-based Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project is getting a $2 million grant to help with its project. The money is coming from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving organization.

MICOP provides a range of social services and support programs for migrant communities. It’s especially focused on the region’s Mixteco community, which is made up of migrants from Mexico who speak their own language.

Scott has given more than $17 billion dollars to non-profit groups since 2019.
