New farmer's market in Ventura County takes place in an unexpected place: On the grounds of a hospital

Farmers markets are a huge tradition in the Tri-Counties. But, the newest one is in a very unusual place It's on the grounds of a hospital.

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon more than two dozen farmers are selling everything from natural juice to fresh fruit at the new farmer’s market.

It’s on the grounds of Adventist Health Simi Valley, in a parking lot.

"The idea is to bring access to fresh fruit and vegetables," said Jennifer Swenson, who is President, and CEO of the 144 bed hospital. "I mean, what a way to encourage people to eat healthy."

The market is geared towards the community and hospital staff.

Dennis and Carolyn Szynski live down the street from the new farmer’s market, and are thrilled about it. "Definitely healthy...organic...that's important to us," said Carolyn.

The new farmers market takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, on the 3000 block of Sycamore Drive.

