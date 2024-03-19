Free shuttle service will help people impacted by closure of highway between Santa Paula and Ojai

Highway 150 remains closed between Santa Paula and Ojai by a massive mudslide, but a new emergency shuttle service is being launched to help people get through the area.

The free shuttle will run between the communities Mondays through Fridays.

There will be daily morning and afternoon trips in both directions.

There’s still no word on when Highway 150 will be open to regular traffic, but early estimates were that it could take months.

Emergency shuttle service schedule