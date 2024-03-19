2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Free shuttle service will help people impacted by closure of highway between Santa Paula and Ojai

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 19, 2024 at 8:14 AM PDT
Caltrans
Highway 150 remains closed to traffic between Santa

Highway 150 shuttle will operate Mondays through Fridays indefinitely. The highway was closed by a massive mudslide outside of Santa Paula in February.

Highway 150 remains closed between Santa Paula and Ojai by a massive mudslide, but a new emergency shuttle service is being launched to help people get through the area.

The free shuttle will run between the communities Mondays through Fridays.

There will be daily morning and afternoon trips in both directions.

There’s still no word on when Highway 150 will be open to regular traffic, but early estimates were that it could take months.

Emergency shuttle service schedule
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco