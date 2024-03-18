2024
Popular alternative music artist from Ventura County dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:20 PM PDT
Matthew Urango, better known as musical artist Cola Boyy.
Oxnard's Matthew Urango, better known as musical artist Cola Boyy, was 34 years old.

He was a Ventura County musician whose unique work didn’t fit into a simple to define category, with a disco-like dance sound.

His name was Matthew Urango, but the Oxnard musician was known as Cola Boyy. Officials with his record label say he passed away on Sunday.

He was a member of the Oxnard indiepop band Sea Lions before completing his first EP in 2018, called Black Boogie Neon.

Urongo was also an immigration rights advocate, speaking out for those without a voice.

He was born with a number of physical disabilities, including spina bifida, but that didn’t stop him. There’s no word on the cause of death. Urango was 34 years old.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco