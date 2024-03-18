Popular alternative music artist from Ventura County dies

He was a Ventura County musician whose unique work didn’t fit into a simple to define category, with a disco-like dance sound.

His name was Matthew Urango, but the Oxnard musician was known as Cola Boyy. Officials with his record label say he passed away on Sunday.

He was a member of the Oxnard indiepop band Sea Lions before completing his first EP in 2018, called Black Boogie Neon.

Urongo was also an immigration rights advocate, speaking out for those without a voice.

He was born with a number of physical disabilities, including spina bifida, but that didn’t stop him. There’s no word on the cause of death. Urango was 34 years old.