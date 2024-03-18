2024
California Coast News

Efforts to restore natural habitat in part of Santa Barbara County park being showcased this weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:06 PM PDT
Researchers look at plants in Santa Barbara's Eilings Park
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Researchers look at plants in Santa Barbara's Eilings Park

Non-native plants removed, and native species planted in one acre test site at Santa Barbara's Elings Park.

There’s an ambitious project underway to restore the natural habitat in a section of a community park in Santa Barbara County, and it’s being showcased this weekend.

The project is focused on a one acre section of Elings Park, on the west side of Santa Barbara. Non-native plants were removed, and more than two dozen native species were planted.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Channel Islands Restoration have been working with Elings Park on the project. The hope is that if the effort is successful, more of the park can be restored. This weekend, the three organizations involved in the project are holding an open house to showcase the project. It’s from 9-11 a.m. at the park.

Elings Park is the largest community-supported non-profit public park in America.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
