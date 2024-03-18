Efforts to restore natural habitat in part of Santa Barbara County park being showcased this weekend

There’s an ambitious project underway to restore the natural habitat in a section of a community park in Santa Barbara County, and it’s being showcased this weekend.

The project is focused on a one acre section of Elings Park, on the west side of Santa Barbara. Non-native plants were removed, and more than two dozen native species were planted.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Channel Islands Restoration have been working with Elings Park on the project. The hope is that if the effort is successful, more of the park can be restored. This weekend, the three organizations involved in the project are holding an open house to showcase the project. It’s from 9-11 a.m. at the park.

Elings Park is the largest community-supported non-profit public park in America.