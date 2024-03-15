Judge rules that Fulton County DA Fani Willis can stay on Trump case

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee released a ruling today that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

Judge McAfee ruled that Willis’ romantic relationship with a prosecutor she hired on the case was did not disqualify her under Georgia law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Barbara McQuade, University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney appointed by former President Barack Obama.

