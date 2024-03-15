He was a U.S. Army paratrooper who fought during D-Day. Now, the Santa Barbara man is turning 100

It’s going to be a big party this weekend in Santa Barbara. A paratrooper who fought in some of the biggest battles of World War II is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Generations of people knew Art Peterson as a Santa Barbara businessman who owned a janitorial business.

But, as a young man, he was an army paratrooper during World War II. Peterson was a part of D-Day, and the “Battle of the Bulge”. He was wounded twice. Peterson is turning 100.

"He's like the last surviving member of his company, Fox company, " said Sam Peterson, Art’s son. "It's been quite remarkable my dad has been able to overcome so many things, and still be with us."

"It is very surreal. I always tell my dad he's made out of steel...he keeps going, and going."

Peterson’s 100th birthday is being celebrated at a big Santa Barbara party Sunday which includes military officials, community leaders, and family and friends.

