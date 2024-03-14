2024
California Coast News

Non-profit which raises money to support Santa Barbara County's first responders announces grants

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:07 PM PDT
Oprah Winfrey with Santa Barbara County firefighter Sam Dudley at the ONE805 concert in Summerland September 22.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One 805 holds concerts to raise money to support public safety agencies: Oprah, Maroon 5, Ellen DeGeneres are among past headliners

A Santa Barbara County non-profit group which holds star studded events to support the county’s first responders has announced more than $580,000 in grants.

The One 805 organization stages fundraising events like a concert on Kevin Costner’s Montecito estate which included Oprah, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, and members of the band Maroon 5.

The grants included $190,000 for a program which provides free, confidential mental health counseling for firefighters in the county.

The funding includes two water rescue jet skis, night flight goggles for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit, a scuba tank fill station for search and rescue teams, and software for 3D drone mapping.

And, the new One 805 grants will pay for 30 defibrillators, one for every Santa Barbara Police department patrol unit, so officers are equipped to help heart attack victims.

The group has announced plans for a spring fundraiser in the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as another major concert this fall.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
