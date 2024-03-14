It's crazy windy in the Tri-Counties! But, you knew that already. It will ease by the weekend

Strong Santa Ana wind conditions hit the Tri-Counties Thursday, with gusts in the 60 mile an hour range recorded in some areas.

The strong wind has knocked down some trees, and caused some power outages.

Some of the top wind speeds include 60 miles an hour in the Montecito foothills, 45 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 52 at Camarillo Airport, and 38 in Oxnard. The wind hasn't been quite as strong on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Airport recorded a 35 mile an hour gust.

Meteorologists say Southern Santa Barbara County saw its strongest wind Thursday morning, with the focus shifting south to Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The wind is expected to ease moving through the day Thursday into Friday morning.