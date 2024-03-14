Former private school teacher in Ventura County pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

Prosecutors say a former teacher at a private school in Ventura County entered guilty pleas to a string of molestation charges involving a former student.

They say Paul Herder took advantage of his position at Oak Grove School to engage in a number of sexual acts with the victim over a four year period. The crimes took place from 2013 to 2017.

In early 2023, the now adult victim reported the crimes to authorities. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation, and located the 65-year-old man in Hawaii.

He was extradited, and brought back to Ventura County to stand trial. Herder pled guilty to six felony counts, and is expected to get a six year state prison sentence.