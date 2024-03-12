Woman accused of trying to smuggle fentanyl, methamphetamine into a Ventura County jail

A Ventura County woman is facing a half dozen criminal charges after detectives say she was shipping illegal drugs to a county jail via the mail.

Staff members at the county’s Todd Road Jail say in February, they intercepted mail coming to the jail which contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

It triggered an investigation, which they say led them to Angelica Davis of Oxnard. After getting a search warrant, detectives say they found a large amount of illegal drugs in her home, and car.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit a crime to possession of controlled substances.